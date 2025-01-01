Let's face it — writing a resume isn't fun. It takes hours to put your text into a table layout in Word and every page break, re-formatting or layout change is just plain frustrating.

There's got to be a better way — after all, so many aspects of our lives became that much easier during the past decades: dating through apps like Tinder, traveling through Airbnb and the same goes for discovering and enjoying music or movies.

Yet, when it comes to one of the most important aspects of our adult lives — finding and getting a job we actually like — we mostly use tools that were created in an era were Friends or Seinfeld still aired on TV.

We believe that creating an effective resume should feel more like browsing music on Spotify, chatting on Tinder or editing pictures with VSCO than working on a thesis.

That's why we created FlowCV: not only does it help you with inputting your text in a cohesive and readable way, it also makes it really easy to wrap your resume into an eye-popping and professional design. Basically like you hired a designer but without the price tag.

Speaking of price tag — your first resume is 100% free, including all design features & unlimited downloads, no hidden fees or tricks. And on top of that we don't sell your data nor will we ever do so. Simply because that's not something we would want as users ourselves.

We hope that FlowCV helps you to save time and that you have as much fun using it as we had building it😊