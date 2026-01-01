Resume made with FlowCV Resume Builder Example
Andrew Irwin

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Free Online Resume Builder

Build a job-winning resume for free

Your first resume is 100% free forever. Unlimited downloads. No hidden fees. Yes, really 🚀

Get started for free ✨

Trusted by 6.9M+ job seekers Top-rated by our users

1st resume, free forever

Privacy & GDPR compliant

Professional Templates

Create a professional resume in minutes

FlowCV makes it easy to create and edit your resume (CV). Here's how it works:

1. Choose a template

Select one of FlowCV's 100+ professionally designed resume templates or design your own resume template and save it.

2. Add your experience

Fill your resume with content. We'll guide you along the way. You can also import an existing resume to start even faster.

3. Customize layout & design

Adjust layout and design until your resume feels like you. FlowCV gives you full control while keeping things easy.

4. Download unlimited PDFs

Your resume draft is automatically saved in your account. Update and download unlimited PDFs whenever you need.

Choose from 100+ Resume Templates

Our free resume templates help you create a professional resume that stands out.

All Resume Templates

What's included in FlowCV's Free Plan

You won't find a more generous free plan among resume builders. Here's what you get with FlowCV's free plan.

Your First Resume Is Free Forever

Create, edit, and save one resume for free for life. No trial period. No credit card. No auto-upgrade.

Just You on Your Resume

We never brand your resume. No FlowCV logo and no watermarks. Your resume is your place to shine.

Unlimited PDF Downloads

Update, edit, and download your one free resume as often as you like. There are no download limits.

100+ Customizable Templates

Choose from professional, ATS-friendly templates and fully customize structure, layout, and design.

Import Content or Start From Scratch

Upload content from an existing resume file (PDF/ DOCX/PNG/JPG), or start from a blank page.

We Respect Your Privacy

FlowCV is privacy-first and GDPR-compliant. We don't share your personal data, and you can delete it anytime.

Loved & Trusted
by Millions of Users

Used by over 6.9 million job seekers worldwide, FlowCV is top-rated* on Trustpilot (4.9/5), Google Reviews (4.8/5), and Product Hunt (4.9/5).

  • I absolutely love this site. It has made a huge difference in my and so many of my friends' career paths. Super easy to edit and customize.

    Siobhan K.

    Google Review

  • Great option totally free of cost and without watermarks even for the basic service. [...] Easy format, looks clean and clear.

  • [...] I recently tried FlowCV, and I'm amazed at how quickly it lets you craft a polished, modern CV - literally in just minutes. [...]

    Vaibhavi R.

    LinkedIn Post

  • Have used it for a couple of resumes now. It's super neat and simple. I love the customization options, and overall, just works smoothly.

  • Couldn't be happier with this website. It had all the features you could possibly need and is an excellent CV website for anyone applying to jobs or the like.

  • Amazing! Wish I could give it more than 5 stars. Easy to use and free! No annoying CC details required or limited free time usage. Highly recommend!

  • FlowCV is the best one [resume builder] that I have used so far, so many templates, and so many modifications. Definitely should give this a go.

    Historical-Curve-540

    Reddit Comment

  • Thank you for this app. It's so useful and great to use compared to other resume apps I've tried. It helped me showcase my resume and land a job.

    FlowCV Logo without text

    Rishi R.

    FlowCV User Feedback

  • [...] FlowCV for free is a highly recommended website to craft a good professional CV. [...]

* Ratings as of Sept 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Is FlowCV really free?

Yes. With FlowCV’s Free plan, you can create, customize, and download your first resume completely free—including access to all templates and unlimited watermark-free PDF downloads. Your Free plan lasts forever, and upgrading to Pro is entirely your choice.

How does the FlowCV Resume Builder work?

FlowCV guides you step-by-step through adding your career details while automatically handling the structure, spacing, and formatting. You can customize the design at any time and see your finished resume update instantly in a live side-by-side preview.

Can I import my existing resume into FlowCV?

Yes. You can import an existing PDF or DOCX file, upload an image of your resume, or paste your raw text into FlowCV. The builder automatically extracts and structures your information so you can edit and redesign your resume without starting from scratch.

Can I edit and customize my resume in FlowCV?

Yes. FlowCV templates are flexible starting points, not fixed designs. You can freely edit your content and customize fonts, colors, spacing, section order, and page layouts while seeing every change update live. Explore all available resume templates.

Are FlowCV resumes ATS-friendly?

Yes. FlowCV exports ATS-friendly, text-based PDFs with properly embedded fonts so applicant tracking systems can accurately read and parse your resume. Modern ATS software can process both one- and two-column layouts, though a clean one-column design remains the safest choice for older systems.

Can FlowCV help me improve my resume with AI?

Yes. FlowCV Pro includes built-in AI tools to help you write, improve, and tailor your resume—including bullet-point writing assistance, profile summaries, grammar and spell checking, and instant translation. You always remain in full control of the final wording and design.

Can I download my FlowCV resume as a PDF or Word file?

FlowCV exports finished resumes exclusively as PDFs rather than Word (DOCX) files. Because you edit and format your resume directly inside the FlowCV Resume Builder, exporting as a PDF guarantees that your layout, fonts, and spacing look identical on every device and recruiter screen.

Can I create and tailor different versions of my resume?

Yes. On the Free plan, you can continually edit and re-download your saved resume for different applications. Upgrading to FlowCV Pro lets you duplicate and save unlimited resume versions tailored to specific roles, industries, or languages.

Do I need an account to use FlowCV?

No—you can start building and designing your resume right away without signing up. A free account is only required when you want to save your progress, download your PDF, or import content from an existing document.

Is my data private?

Yes. FlowCV is privacy-first and fully GDPR-compliant. We never sell your personal data or use third-party tracking cookies. You retain full ownership of your content and can permanently delete your account and data at any time. For full details, see our Privacy Policy.

Who is FlowCV for?

FlowCV is built for job seekers at every career stage—from students and first-time applicants to career changers, freelancers, and experienced professionals.

Why use a dedicated resume builder?

Traditional word processors like Microsoft Word and Google Docs require tedious manual formatting, general design tools aren’t built for ATS-friendly resume structure, and standalone AI chatbots only generate raw text. FlowCV combines guided resume editing, ATS-ready templates, flexible customization, and a live preview in one focused workflow.