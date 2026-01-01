Free Online Resume Builder
Build a job-winning resume for free
Your first resume is 100% free forever. Unlimited downloads. No hidden fees. Yes, really 🚀Get started for free ✨
Trusted by 6.9M+ job seekers Top-rated by our users
1st resume,
free forever
Privacy &
GDPR compliant
Professional
Templates
Create a professional resume in minutes
FlowCV makes it easy to create and edit your resume (CV). Here's how it works:
1. Choose a template
Select one of FlowCV's 100+ professionally designed resume templates or design your own resume template and save it.
2. Add your experience
Fill your resume with content. We'll guide you along the way. You can also import an existing resume to start even faster.
3. Customize layout & design
Adjust layout and design until your resume feels like you. FlowCV gives you full control while keeping things easy.
4. Download unlimited PDFs
Your resume draft is automatically saved in your account. Update and download unlimited PDFs whenever you need.
Choose from 100+ Resume Templates
Our free resume templates help you create a professional resume that stands out.
What's included in FlowCV's Free Plan
You won't find a more generous free plan among resume builders.
Here's what you get with FlowCV's free plan.
Your First Resume Is Free Forever
Create, edit, and save one resume for free for life. No trial period. No credit card. No auto-upgrade.
Just You on Your Resume
We never brand your resume. No FlowCV logo and no watermarks. Your resume is your place to shine.
Unlimited PDF Downloads
Update, edit, and download your one free resume as often as you like. There are no download limits.
100+ Customizable Templates
Choose from professional, ATS-friendly templates and fully customize structure, layout, and design.
Import Content or Start From Scratch
Upload content from an existing resume file (PDF/ DOCX/PNG/JPG), or start from a blank page.
We Respect Your Privacy
FlowCV is privacy-first and GDPR-compliant. We don't share your personal data, and you can delete it anytime.
Loved & Trusted
by Millions of Users
Used by over 6.9 million job seekers worldwide, FlowCV is top-rated* on Trustpilot (4.9/5), Google Reviews (4.8/5), and Product Hunt (4.9/5).
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I absolutely love this site. It has made a huge difference in my and so many of my friends' career paths. Super easy to edit and customize.
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Great option totally free of cost and without watermarks even for the basic service. [...] Easy format, looks clean and clear.
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[...] I recently tried FlowCV, and I'm amazed at how quickly it lets you craft a polished, modern CV - literally in just minutes. [...]
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Have used it for a couple of resumes now. It's super neat and simple. I love the customization options, and overall, just works smoothly.
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Couldn't be happier with this website. It had all the features you could possibly need and is an excellent CV website for anyone applying to jobs or the like.
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Amazing! Wish I could give it more than 5 stars. Easy to use and free! No annoying CC details required or limited free time usage. Highly recommend!
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FlowCV is the best one [resume builder] that I have used so far, so many templates, and so many modifications. Definitely should give this a go.
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Thank you for this app. It's so useful and great to use compared to other resume apps I've tried. It helped me showcase my resume and land a job.
Rishi R.FlowCV User Feedback
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[...] FlowCV for free is a highly recommended website to craft a good professional CV. [...]
Frequently Asked Questions
Is FlowCV really free?
How does the FlowCV Resume Builder work?
Can I import my existing resume into FlowCV?
Can I edit and customize my resume in FlowCV?
Are FlowCV resumes ATS-friendly?
Can FlowCV help me improve my resume with AI?
Can I download my FlowCV resume as a PDF or Word file?
Can I create and tailor different versions of my resume?
Do I need an account to use FlowCV?
Is my data private?
Who is FlowCV for?
Why use a dedicated resume builder?