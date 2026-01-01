Is FlowCV really free? Yes. With FlowCV’s Free plan, you can create, customize, and download your first resume completely free—including access to all templates and unlimited watermark-free PDF downloads. Your Free plan lasts forever, and upgrading to Pro is entirely your choice.

How does the FlowCV Resume Builder work? FlowCV guides you step-by-step through adding your career details while automatically handling the structure, spacing, and formatting. You can customize the design at any time and see your finished resume update instantly in a live side-by-side preview.

Can I import my existing resume into FlowCV? Yes. You can import an existing PDF or DOCX file, upload an image of your resume, or paste your raw text into FlowCV. The builder automatically extracts and structures your information so you can edit and redesign your resume without starting from scratch.

Can I edit and customize my resume in FlowCV? Yes. FlowCV templates are flexible starting points, not fixed designs. You can freely edit your content and customize fonts, colors, spacing, section order, and page layouts while seeing every change update live. Explore all available resume templates

Are FlowCV resumes ATS-friendly? Yes. FlowCV exports ATS-friendly, text-based PDFs with properly embedded fonts so applicant tracking systems can accurately read and parse your resume. Modern ATS software can process both one- and two-column layouts, though a clean one-column design remains the safest choice for older systems.

Can FlowCV help me improve my resume with AI? Yes. FlowCV Pro includes built-in AI tools to help you write, improve, and tailor your resume—including bullet-point writing assistance, profile summaries, grammar and spell checking, and instant translation. You always remain in full control of the final wording and design.

Can I download my FlowCV resume as a PDF or Word file? FlowCV exports finished resumes exclusively as PDFs rather than Word (DOCX) files. Because you edit and format your resume directly inside the FlowCV Resume Builder, exporting as a PDF guarantees that your layout, fonts, and spacing look identical on every device and recruiter screen.

Can I create and tailor different versions of my resume? Yes. On the Free plan, you can continually edit and re-download your saved resume for different applications. Upgrading to FlowCV Pro lets you duplicate and save unlimited resume versions tailored to specific roles, industries, or languages.

Do I need an account to use FlowCV? No—you can start building and designing your resume right away without signing up. A free account is only required when you want to save your progress, download your PDF, or import content from an existing document.

Is my data private? Yes. FlowCV is privacy-first and fully GDPR-compliant. We never sell your personal data or use third-party tracking cookies. You retain full ownership of your content and can permanently delete your account and data at any time. For full details, see our Privacy Policy

Who is FlowCV for? FlowCV is built for job seekers at every career stage—from students and first-time applicants to career changers, freelancers, and experienced professionals.