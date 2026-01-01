Is creating a cover letter with FlowCV really free? Yes. With FlowCV’s Free plan, you can create, customize, save, and download your first cover letter as a watermark-free PDF completely free.

How does the FlowCV Cover Letter Builder work? FlowCV guides you through entering your recipient details and letter content while automatically handling the alignment, spacing, and formatting. You can customize the design at any time and watch your finished cover letter update live beside the editor.

Can FlowCV generate a tailored cover letter with AI? Yes. FlowCV Pro includes an AI cover letter generator that drafts a tailored letter in seconds by combining your resume content with the target job description. You can freely edit and refine the draft in the builder before downloading.

Can I match my cover letter design to my resume? Yes. You can sync your cover letter design with your FlowCV resume to automatically match your header style, fonts, and colors across both documents. You can still customize the cover letter independently afterward.

Can I edit and customize my cover letter in FlowCV? Yes. You can easily edit your text and customize fonts, colors, spacing, header styles, and page layouts while seeing every change live in the preview. Explore all available cover letter templates

Can I create different cover letters for different jobs? Yes. On the Free plan, you can update and re-download your saved cover letter for each new application. With FlowCV Pro, you can duplicate and save unlimited cover letter versions tailored to different jobs, companies, or languages.

Can I create cover letters in different languages? Yes. FlowCV supports creating and formatting cover letters in multiple languages so you can apply across different countries and international job markets.