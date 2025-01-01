Example of a FlowCV cover letter
Andrew Irwin

Product Manager

Craft Impactful Cover Letters

Easily match your cover letters to your resume.

Live preview, effortless tailoring: Craft your cover letter in a breeze

Easily sync your cover letter with your resume to match it's design
Customizable cover letter templates by FlowCV

Find your perfect cover letter template

Choose from elegant, professional templates. Easily customize fonts, colors, and layouts to highlight your strengths. Make a lasting impression with FlowCV's intuitive editor - no design experience required.

Revolutionize Your Job Search With Effortless Cover Letters
Start your job search off right
Seamlessly sync designs and details with your resume to match your personal brand
Tailor cover letters for each application
Ensure complete consistency across job applications

Need a Matching Cover Letter?

We Have You Covered 😉

FlowCV cover letter matching resume design

Our cover letter builder automatically syncs all details from your resume for complete consistency. Choose professional templates and customize your brand across documents seamlessly. With FlowCV, your resume and cover letter work together effortlessly.

User interface to add name, job title and photo

Create

Enter your details once and generate multiple customized cover letters. Choose from professional templates and let our AI writing assistant provide expert tips - soon 🔮. Effortlessly create effective cover letters tailored to each job offer.

User interface to customize background and border

Customize

Craft your perfect cover letter with FlowCV. Select modern templates that sync automatically with your resume details to match your personal brand and career goals. Easily adjust fonts, colors, and layout using our intuitive editor. Turn your cover letter into a compelling showcase through simple customization.

User interface to download cover letter

Download

Once your cover letter is ready, download it as a high quality PDF with just one click. Store all your cover letters in one place. Access them anytime, anywhere. FlowCV makes managing and sharing professional cover letters simple.

FlowCV Tools: Enable Stunning Cover Letters

Your cover letter is the first impression employers see. Effortlessly create professional, polished cover letters with FlowCV. Showcase your skills, sync with your resume, and share with confidence. Revolutionize your applications.

Design it your way

Craft remarkable cover letters by experimenting with different colors, fonts, and styles. Our editor makes it easy.

Free forever

Your first cover letter remain is free. No hidden fees, no watermarks. Download high-quality PDFs anytime.

Secure your data

We never sell your data and are GDPR-compliant. Your data is yours – delete your data anytime.

Multilingual support

Create cover letters in English, Chinese, French or any language. We've got you covered.

Tailor each letter

Customize cover letters for every application with just a click. Never use a generic letter again.

Simplified editing

Easily fill in details using our forms. Hassle-free editing made simple.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is creating a cover letter with FlowCV really free?

Yes, creating your first cover letter with FlowCV is free of charge, with no hidden fees and no watermarks.

Can I compose my cover letter in different languages?

With FlowCV, you can create cover letters in various languages to expand your global job opportunities.

Is my data securely stored with FlowCV?

Your data is secure. FlowCV does not sell your data and complies with GDPR regulations. You can delete your data at any time.

Can I match my cover letter and resume?

Yes, the FlowCV cover letter generator automatically synchronizes all the details from your resume to ensure complete consistency.

How can I personalize my cover letter with FlowCV?

You can choose from professional templates and customize fonts, colors, and layouts in our intuitive editor to perfectly align your cover letter with your personal brand and career goals.

